Windows 10 Issues (maybe?)

1) One game I play SWGEMU, you can run multi copy's of the game doing AFK stuff while you work/sleep etc. If running multi copy's of the game I will randomly DC from one of them esp while alt tabbing (running border less window). Nobody else seems to have this issue. 2) Chrome and Discord randomly use 100% of my Gig network and pretty much lock PC up. 3) System Interrupts randomly uses 90% of CPU and locks up the computer. These might not all be windows issues IDK. I have re installed windows 10 4-5 times, reinstalled all games 10+ times, Tried 5-6 different NIC drivers, Messed with more settings that I can remember, Updated/reset router (edgerouter x). I have ran memtest86, xmp on and off, OCed cpu and not OCed, 4-5 different bios versions. When running more demanding games it seems to run fine, prime95 is stable avx version and non avx version.