Windows 10 Help - Freezes during Boot after computer crash

CPU: Intel Core i7-4820K Ivy Bridge-E 3.7GHz (Turbo 3.9GHz) LGA 2011 130W Quad-Core Desktop Processor BX80633i74820K

Motherboard: ASUS P9X79 LE LGA 2011 Intel X79 SATA 6Gb/s USB 3.0 ATX Intel Motherboard with USB BIOS

Graphics Card: EVGA 03G-P4-2881-KR GeForce GTX 780 Ti 3GB 384-Bit GDDR5 PCI Express 3.0 SLI Support Video Card

Boot Drive: SanDisk Extreme II SDSSDXP-240G-G25 2.5" 240GB SATA III Internal Solid State Drive (SSD)

RAM: G.SKILL Ripjaws Z Series 32GB (4 x 8GB) 240-Pin DDR3 SDRAM DDR3 2133 (PC3 17000) Desktop Memory Model F3-2133C9Q-32GZH

Power Supply: SeaSonic Platinum-1000 1000W ATX12V / EPS12V 80 PLUS PLATINUM Certified Full Modular Power Supply New 4th Gen CPU Certified Haswell Ready

CPU Cooling: Noctua NH-D14 120mm & 140mm SSO CPU Cooler

I ran "sfc / scannow" and it found corrupt files and repaired them.​

Then I ran "dism /online /cleanup-image /scanhealth" and it said everything was good, so I restarted and it still froze.​

Then I ran "dism /online /cleanup-image /restorehealth". It said the restore operation completed successfully and that the operation completed successfully.​

Then I ran "dism /online /cleanup-image /scanhealth".​

I thought maybe my C drive was a low on space, so I deleted some game mods and it's about 50GB now which seems okay considering that the SSD is only 250GB.​

I tried to restart in Windows Debugging Mode but it froze in the same spot on the ASUS screen.​

I disabled Fast Startup in BIOS but that didn't help.​

My 11 year old computer running Windows 10 crashed for the first time, and now it freezes when booting into Windows but I can boot into Safe Mode. I don't have any restore points.My friend helped me build this computer in 2014 and it hasn't had any issues until about a month ago. It was a hot night and I was watching a 4k movie even though my display is 1080p which I've done before. In the middle of the movie everything went black. My computer is connected to a KVM switch so I can share my keyboard, mouse, and monitor with my work Mac, so I thought I accidentally pushed the KVM button, but it wasn't the case.I pressed the power button to force a restart and on my Asus/motherboard screen when the little wheel spins to start Windows 10, it freezes for about 2 minutes before going into the Windows stop code screen where it collects data. When it gets to 100% I can restart and it goes into the Windows diagnostics stuff. It fails when trying to repair things, but I'm able to boot into safe mode (with networking).On two occasions since the initial crash it successfully booted into Windows 10, but blacked out after a few hours. Since then though I can only get it to boot into safe mode, and have be using it that way for a month or so. I can still watch videos and stuff in safe mode although with the slightly different screen quality that I think is from being in safe mode.I've tried some of the first and basic things to repair Windows:Those seemed like safe things to try. I have some computer knowledge, but I'm reluctant to try possibilities that I don't quite understand until I know they are safe and won't wipe out my computer or something.Any ideas to try and how I can fix it?Thanks!