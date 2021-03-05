Windows 10 deleted the Windows folder in another harddrive

I initially had two harddrives. The primary harddrive 1 is on sata port 1 with Windows 10. Harddrive 2 was in port 2 and is dual boot Windows 10 and Windows 7. It used to be my primary drive before I moved it to port 2. I believe both drives had their own boot files and I can go to bios to switch which drive I want to boot off to without problems. The primary harddrive was also configured(using bcdboot and bcdedit commands) and I added the Windows 10 installation on harddrive 2 in the Windows 10 graphical boot menu. So when I boot off harddrive 1 it gives me the option to boot either Windows 10 installation without going to bios. Now, I got a new SSD on sata port 3 and I installed Windows 10. I disconnected all harddrives before installing Windows on the SSD so there was only one drive. Everything was fine even after multiple boots. I then reconnected harddrive 1 and selected in bios to boot off it. I got to Windows and when I checked in Explorer I noticed the SSD was showing empty. Windows Maintenance said there was disk error and wanted to reboot. I rebooted and it did the disk check. I went to Explorer and now the Windows folder among others in the SSD is gone. Only the "PerfLogs" and "Program Files" folder exists in the SSD and I can no longer boot the Windows 10 installation on it. Why would Windows do this to me?