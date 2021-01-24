Windows 10 Audio Recorder: Pausing or Stopping Mutes Bluetooth Playback

I posted a similar issue for Firefox. When watching a video in Firefox Brave and listening to BT audio at the same time, when stopping browser video playback, Bluetooth sound would also mute. The BT stream is still playing, but not through the speakers. It was truly a problem as others finally solved it in other forums:



(1) In a new tab, type or paste about:config in the address bar and press Enter/Return. Click the button accepting the risk.



(2) In the search box in the page, type or paste mediakeys and pause while the list is filtered



(3) Double-click the media.hardwaremediakeys.enabled preference to switch the value from true to false



Go to brave://flags and search for Hardware Media Key Handling. Disable this setting.

--------------



I just noticed today that Windows 10 recorder (I was testing a mic for a review) did the same damn thing. When the Win Sound Recorder stops or is paused or stopped, BT music is muted. Pushing on the Play button of Sound Recorder again start BT sound.



Does anyone know what this is? It's infuriating and why I never use MS anything anymore. But I needed a quick way to test a mic.



This solution DOES NOT WORK:

Control Panel -> Hardware and sound -> Sound -> Communications: When Windows detects communication activity: Do nothing