Windows 10 1909 to 20H2?

dpriest

I am running Windows 10 1909 that I only use for video encoding/transcoding. I don't use Cortana, Edge or any other features in Win 10 and I use Firefox and Chrome as my browsers. I have the Threadripper 1950X overclocked to 4.0Ghz. Is there any compelling reason to upgrade? If so, I would format the drive and do a clean install to the new OS. I will upgrade if there are any new features that I might appreciate or if it will improve performance but I do not want any kind of degradation in my current performance.
 
pendragon1

yes. new drivers need the new versions, for gpus at least. plus other features, tweaks and patches. idk if youll appreciate it but you should update...
 
