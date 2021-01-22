Windows 10 1909 to 20H2?

I am running Windows 10 1909 that I only use for video encoding/transcoding. I don't use Cortana, Edge or any other features in Win 10 and I use Firefox and Chrome as my browsers. I have the Threadripper 1950X overclocked to 4.0Ghz. Is there any compelling reason to upgrade? If so, I would format the drive and do a clean install to the new OS. I will upgrade if there are any new features that I might appreciate or if it will improve performance but I do not want any kind of degradation in my current performance.