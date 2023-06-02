Window Blinds 11 doing the lords work.

equinox654
Gawd
- Joined
- Apr 7, 2005
- Messages
- 833
I noticed that windows blinds 11 has been out a while. Been waiting on it for some time.
Found this theme eXperience11.
For what ever reason I can keep track of my files in the explorer and open applications in the task bar far more effectively with this type of ui than I can with the modern flat interfaces.
Now I just need to replace the volume mixer and look into getting the control panels back to their former glory.
Isn't that title bar gradient glorious?
Found this theme eXperience11.
For what ever reason I can keep track of my files in the explorer and open applications in the task bar far more effectively with this type of ui than I can with the modern flat interfaces.
Now I just need to replace the volume mixer and look into getting the control panels back to their former glory.
Isn't that title bar gradient glorious?