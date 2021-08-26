Win10 Xbox APP help

I recently installed the Xbox APP for win10 an subd to gamer pass ultimate. I went i clicked to install The Ascent an it give me an error, so I click to cancel it, it then disappears so i restart the app an the game is back in the list of trying to be installed but it is errored. I have no clue about the Xbox app or where to even find the D/L files in the win explorer, My thought was i just need to delete whatever files that are related to that game an then try to restart it. Any input would be awesome!
1629952303365.png
 
keep refreshing that page or exit and restart the app and it should eventually download/launch normally...Game Pass PC has a lot of quirks as far as downloading and launching games
 
