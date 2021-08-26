Win10 Xbox APP help

I recently installed the Xbox APP for win10 an subd to gamer pass ultimate. I went i clicked to install The Ascent an it give me an error, so I click to cancel it, it then disappears so i restart the app an the game is back in the list of trying to be installed but it is errored. I have no clue about the Xbox app or where to even find the D/L files in the win explorer, My thought was i just need to delete whatever files that are related to that game an then try to restart it. Any input would be awesome!