Win10 where to find my account info for next activation?

S

SpongeBob

The Contraceptive Under the Sea
Joined
Jan 15, 2011
Messages
810
Long story short my last windows install was a complete gongshow. My key was having issues activating for whatever reason. Microsoft "support" using the term losely ended up getting me to login and pair my account with some email address. They told me I don't need to worry about the key anymore I can activate by just using this email address. I ended up using an email address I don't normally use, where in windows can I go to see which one I did use cause I want to reinstall windows on a different SSD now?

Thank you,
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Extremely [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
43,438
SpongeBob said:
Long story short my last windows install was a complete gongshow. My key was having issues activating for whatever reason. Microsoft "support" using the term losely ended up getting me to login and pair my account with some email address. They told me I don't need to worry about the key anymore I can activate by just using this email address. I ended up using an email address I don't normally use, where in windows can I go to see which one I did use cause I want to reinstall windows on a different SSD now?

Thank you,
Click to expand...
if the account is signed in it should show it in the top right of the setting window. or in account settings.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top