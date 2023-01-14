Win10 where to find my account info for next activation?

Long story short my last windows install was a complete gongshow. My key was having issues activating for whatever reason. Microsoft "support" using the term losely ended up getting me to login and pair my account with some email address. They told me I don't need to worry about the key anymore I can activate by just using this email address. I ended up using an email address I don't normally use, where in windows can I go to see which one I did use cause I want to reinstall windows on a different SSD now?



Thank you,