Win10 USB not recognized

I have a computer headache and I hope some kind soul would help withan issue I am having.Brand new build:ASUS TUF GAMING H470-PRO (WI-FI)CORSAIR Vengeance LPX (AMD Ryzen Ready) 16GBIntel Core i7-10700KA Comet Lake 8-Core 3.8 GHzCorsair Force MP600 M.2Latest UEFI BIOSSecure Boot disabledI followed a youtube tutorial to set the M2 for GPT.I am trying to boot this pc off a spanking new, teeny-weeny Win10 Pro USBstick. F8 on boot only offers 'Setup' as a boot option. (the stick is firmly seatedand have booted this pc from usb before. Even had a Linux distro installedfor a short time.)No amount of googling has brought me one step further. I would appreciateany help that comes my way.In the meantime I'm gonna go watch cartoons til my blood pressure drops!