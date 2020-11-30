Win10 USB not recognized

I have a computer headache and I hope some kind soul would help with
an issue I am having.
Brand new build:
ASUS TUF GAMING H470-PRO (WI-FI)
CORSAIR Vengeance LPX (AMD Ryzen Ready) 16GB
Intel Core i7-10700KA Comet Lake 8-Core 3.8 GHz
Corsair Force MP600 M.2
Latest UEFI BIOS
Secure Boot disabled
I followed a youtube tutorial to set the M2 for GPT.
I am trying to boot this pc off a spanking new, teeny-weeny Win10 Pro USB
stick. F8 on boot only offers 'Setup' as a boot option. (the stick is firmly seated
and have booted this pc from usb before. Even had a Linux distro installed
for a short time.)
No amount of googling has brought me one step further. I would appreciate
any help that comes my way.
In the meantime I'm gonna go watch cartoons til my blood pressure drops!
