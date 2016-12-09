Win10 Pro $10, Windows 7 Professional keys $10, Win8 8.1 Pro $10,

holden j caufield

Gawd
I have a few Win7 Pro keys (works for win10 pro install). I will send you the key via PM.
If you are just looking for a clean install of Windows 10 I have some Win 8 and Win8.1 and Win10 Professional keys that will work also $15. Please indicate in the PM which one you need. Thanks

I've had a few transactions without any problems and you can check my heatware.

http://www.heatware.com/u/2388


Windows 10 clean install

http://www.howtogeek.com/266072/you-can-still-get-windows-10-for-free-with-a-windows-7-8-or-8.1-key/




WTB

Apple gift card or a few, large enough quantity that I can use to buy a macbook 12 16gb ram.

2x or 4x

4gb ddr3L low voltage 1.35v sodimm laptop ram. I've got a few nucs that need more ram. Thanks
 
BigDov

[H]ard|Gawd
Want to drop this here in support:

Great seller, and extremely quick on the delivery, not to mention just really pleasant and easy to deal with overall. Big thanks!!

Spent this evening getting Win10 all set up on the SSD in my signature, and couldn't be happier :)
 
holden j caufield

Gawd
Thanks for the kind words, everyone I've dealt with has been superb and I'm glad to find out the Windows 10 fresh install is still an option for people.
 
VballCoach

Limp Gawd
I'll take 2
pm me please.

edit: paypal sent and received keys immediately.

I used the link and installed W10 already and pc is up and running. this seller is motivated and trustworthy!
 
thekipper

Limp Gawd
Hi,
I'll take one, please PM payment info.

Catcher in the Rye is prob my fav book.

Thanks!
 
For those who are asking, the upgrade to Windows 10 is still working. I just tried on an older laptop this past weekend, and it worked.
 
