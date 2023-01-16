Win10: INACCESSIBLE BOOT DEVICE BSOD.. if I use Intel SATA controller instead of ASMedia controller

Hmmm, seems a bit odd. You usually encounter that error when the needed drivers are not installed, but if you were able to access your 2nd drive from windows previously then obviously the correct drivers are installed.



Other than that, it might be related to the configuration of the Intel SATA controller. This is usually an issue if the controller is configured for RAID. This is similar to standard AHCI mode, but often requires extra configuration within the BIOS (since it's intended for RAID or SSD caching). Double check in your bios that the Intel controller is configured for regular AHCI and not any form of RAID.