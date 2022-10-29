Win 11 Title Bar and Menu Text tiny and does respond to text size increases

DWD1961

Nov 30, 2019
1,195
I've been having this problem for ages and it's driving me blind. I don;t want to use scaling becasue then what's the point of using a 1440 monitor, right? I increased font size to 126% and solved program text size, but the title bar, menu bars, and context menus are still really small, and they don't respond to text size increases.

Anyone know of a way to increase ttitle bar, menu, context menu and other system text size?
 
