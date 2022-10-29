Win 11 Title Bar and Menu Text tiny and does respond to text size increases

I've been having this problem for ages and it's driving me blind. I don;t want to use scaling becasue then what's the point of using a 1440 monitor, right? I increased font size to 126% and solved program text size, but the title bar, menu bars, and context menus are still really small, and they don't respond to text size increases.



Anyone know of a way to increase ttitle bar, menu, context menu and other system text size?