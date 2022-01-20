Win 11 Optane drive problems

I'm working on an HP computer that has an Intel H10 Optane drive. It got updated to Windows 11, but the Intel RST driver apparently wasn't updated, and the version from HP for this computer isn't compatible with anything newer than Win 10 1909. Because the RST driver is required for the OS to load, the system is going into troubleshooting mode. I can't seem to figure out how to load up the newer drivers from Intel in the recovery mode command prompt, since the main Windows partition is unable to be loaded.



I'm trying to not wipe the drive, as I have been unable to access the customer's data for a backup. Any help would be appreciated.