Win 11 L3 AIDA64

T

trick0502

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 17, 2006
Messages
5,469
So my sabrent nvme died and i had to do a reinstall of windows. yeah, i went windows 11. just got around to running aida64 on my system. same bios settings as windows 10 and these are the results. anyone have a windows 10 5950x to run this?
cachemem.png
 
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2019
Messages
494
trick0502 said:
So my sabrent nvme died and i had to do a reinstall of windows. yeah, i went windows 11. just got around to running aida64 on my system. same bios settings as windows 10 and these are the results. anyone have a windows 10 5950x to run this?View attachment 402801
Click to expand...
Yikes, that can't be right. Sadly I never bough the new version of AIDA64, my old one does not see the 5950x properly, so this will have to do until someone else jumps on here for you! lol

Note: This is Windows 10 64-Bit as requested.

1634154461443.png
 
Last edited:
III_Slyflyer_III

III_Slyflyer_III

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 17, 2019
Messages
494
trick0502 said:
youre l3 numbers are waaaaay better than mine. i wonder what your l3 latency is?
Click to expand...
Well, your L3 numbers shown in this thread are not even half of what my 5960x Haswell-e gets. I think something is horribly wrong with either your setup, or Windows 11 does not play nice with AIDA64 at the moment.

Wish i could tell you on the L3 latency; but I need to buy another copy of ADIA64 to see it and have not gotten around to it yet... lol
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
32,528
as mentioned in all the other win11 threads that this has been brought up in, its been a known issues for a while and they are working on a fix, its supposed to be out next week. the os is less than two weeks old, stop freakin out, people....
 
C

cpufrost

Limp Gawd
Joined
Sep 28, 2020
Messages
197
Have you tried another benchmark?
That's a huge difference.
What about DPC latency?
I was thinking of trying 11 on one of my 5950X boxes to see what the fuss is.
I do have some applications that are latency sensitive and if this is real then that's a big no no for me.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top