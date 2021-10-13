Win 11 L3 AIDA64

So my sabrent nvme died and i had to do a reinstall of windows. yeah, i went windows 11. just got around to running aida64 on my system. same bios settings as windows 10 and these are the results. anyone have a windows 10 5950x to run this?
Yikes, that can't be right. Sadly I never bough the new version of AIDA64, my old one does not see the 5950x properly, so this will have to do until someone else jumps on here for you! lolSo my sabrent nvme died and i had to do a reinstall of windows. yeah, i went windows 11. just got around to running aida64 on my system. same bios settings as windows 10 and these are the results. anyone have a windows 10 5950x to run this?View attachment 402801
Well, your L3 numbers shown in this thread are not even half of what my 5960x Haswell-e gets. I think something is horribly wrong with either your setup, or Windows 11 does not play nice with AIDA64 at the moment.youre l3 numbers are waaaaay better than mine. i wonder what your l3 latency is?
win 11 (non beta)
win 11 beta
