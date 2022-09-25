Win 11 22H2: safeguard hold?

J

jordan12

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Dec 29, 2000
Messages
9,925
So when trying to use the Upgrade assistant, stopped me with an error saying this:

The Safeguard holds affecting your device page shows known issues impacting your device and temporarily preventing it from upgrading to Windows 11 because of one or more safeguard holds.

I have no idea what it means and can't find any specific info on it. You guys have any insight?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top