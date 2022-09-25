Win 11 22H2: safeguard hold?

So when trying to use the Upgrade assistant, stopped me with an error saying this:
The Safeguard holds affecting your device page shows known issues impacting your device and temporarily preventing it from upgrading to Windows 11 because of one or more safeguard holds.
I have no idea what it means and can't find any specific info on it. You guys have any insight?
The Safeguard holds affecting your device page shows known issues impacting your device and temporarily preventing it from upgrading to Windows 11 because of one or more safeguard holds.
I have no idea what it means and can't find any specific info on it. You guys have any insight?