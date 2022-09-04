Win 10 Security Severe thread=Win32/Hive.ZY

Moto Guzzi

Moto Guzzi
Hi, noticed today that after KB2267602 ver 1.373.1514.0 was installed I get severe Virus threads detected=Win32/Hive.ZY

I noticed if I click on Win 10 Settings I get it every time. On top of the page are two links maybe connected to it.
-I do not get it if I click other option , like update, have not checked all.
Had anybody else got this-?
 
