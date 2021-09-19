Win 10 2 Bluetooth Adapters Simultaneously?
Is this even possible? I want to use one for a BT headset for gaming and one for music. So far, it's not working,. It seems like it is either one or the other.
I'm using an internal Intel AC9620 adapter with BT 5 that supports aptX, and a USB dongle that supports aptX LL and HD.
The problem is that using the internal adapter and trying to use Bluetooth headset, you end up having to choose a hands free AG audio in the Windows Sound section as output. If you choose the stereo option, the microphone is disabled on the BT headset.
I maybe able to just use the USB adapter for both. I havent tried disabling the internal adapter in order to use the dongle solo.
Dongle: Dongle
