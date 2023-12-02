Will you jump on 40xx Super Video cards or would you rather wait for 50xx series to come out?

We've all heard the rumors - a 4080 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4070 Super versions are slated to come out in 2024. They will include slightly buffed CUDA core counts but more importantly increased VRAM, reportedly 20GB on the 4080 Super and 16GB on the 4070 Super variants.
This is a much needed upgrade for 4k and up resolutions as games are devouring more and more video memory than ever.
So what would you do if you had money saved, JUMP on one of the Super variants coming out soon or WAIT for the 5 series which will probably be faster but also very HARD to buy on launch?
This is a much needed upgrade for 4k and up resolutions as games are devouring more and more video memory than ever.
So what would you do if you had money saved, JUMP on one of the Super variants coming out soon or WAIT for the 5 series which will probably be faster but also very HARD to buy on launch?