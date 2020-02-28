Will we ever need more than 1 top end card from now on? Will SLI ever be seamless hardware wise?

Dutt1113

Jun 30, 2005
with SLI / NVLink so unsupported by developers and how scaling goes, will we ever need more than 1 top end card to run the latest games at any given time in 4k, >60fps? Look at the 2080ti and games now. Do we really need to worry about having more than 1 and having to water cool them both and having a PSU big enough. I used to have 1080ti SLI and a lot of the games I played, SLI wasn't supported at all and the 2nd card was basically a paper weight.

Will multiple GPU technology ever combine them both on the hardware side so developers don't have to blow it off like they do 75%+ of the time?
 
Retsam

Sep 2, 2005
Well. I think it partially has to due with the fact that high end cards do so much these days and are also so very insanely expensive now compared to the past. How many people even have $2000+ for graphics cards in SLI? In the past the top tier gen graphics card was like $300-400. Then mining happened, and new gen cards got released. Now the high end is $1000+.
 
Dan_D

Feb 9, 2002
There are already cases where a single top end GPU is not enough. The only card that can make a passable attempt at 4K gaming at max settings in newer games is the RTX 2080 Ti. Even then, you won't always get the frame rates your looking for. With RTX enabled in some instances, the hit is simply too much for even that card to handle.
 
Dutt1113

Jun 30, 2005
Dan_D said:
There are already cases where a single top end GPU is not enough. The only card that can make a passable attempt at 4K gaming at max settings in newer games is the RTX 2080 Ti. Even then, you won't always get the frame rates your looking for. With RTX enabled in some instances, the hit is simply too much for even that card to handle.
I think the Ray Tracing tech was brought out way too early. The tech is not nearly optimized enough to be used mainstream. I think they should have waited several more years to optimize it more. With RT turned off, does a single 2080ti oc'd get AAA games to 4k @ 100 fps?
 
