Will we ever need more than 1 top end card from now on? Will SLI ever be seamless hardware wise?

with SLI / NVLink so unsupported by developers and how scaling goes, will we ever need more than 1 top end card to run the latest games at any given time in 4k, >60fps? Look at the 2080ti and games now. Do we really need to worry about having more than 1 and having to water cool them both and having a PSU big enough. I used to have 1080ti SLI and a lot of the games I played, SLI wasn't supported at all and the 2nd card was basically a paper weight.



Will multiple GPU technology ever combine them both on the hardware side so developers don't have to blow it off like they do 75%+ of the time?