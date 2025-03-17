Will this GPU cable work with my PSU?

Zorachus
Dec 17, 2006
Just redid my system, but kept my great Seasonic 1300watt Platinum PSU which I bought back in 2022, which has been fantastic and zero reason to change it out. But for my RTX-4080S I would like to ditch that mess of triple connectors that tie into the 1 that goes into the video card and get a single cable that goes from the PSU to the GPU. But I don't think this will work on my current PSU?
My PSU;
https://www.amazon.com/Seasonic-Platinum-SSR-1300PD-Modular-Warranty/dp/B0788DL6VN
Seasonic GPU cable;
https://www.microcenter.com/product...2V-2x6_600_W_Cable?storeID=025#tab-reviews-bm
