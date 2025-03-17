Will this GPU cable work with my PSU?

Zorachus

Just redid my system, but kept my great Seasonic 1300watt Platinum PSU which I bought back in 2022, which has been fantastic and zero reason to change it out. But for my RTX-4080S I would like to ditch that mess of triple connectors that tie into the 1 that goes into the video card and get a single cable that goes from the PSU to the GPU. But I don't think this will work on my current PSU?

My PSU;
https://www.amazon.com/Seasonic-Platinum-SSR-1300PD-Modular-Warranty/dp/B0788DL6VN

Seasonic GPU cable;
https://www.microcenter.com/product...2V-2x6_600_W_Cable?storeID=025#tab-reviews-bm
 
i would contact seasonic directly and get it from them, or get their advice on which to use.
 
That Seasonic 1300W Platinum is a beast of a PSU, definitely no reason to swap it out. But yeah, since it’s from 2022, it likely doesn’t support native 12VHPWR (the new 600W connector) directly from the PSU side. So unfortunately, you won’t be able to use that clean single-cable Seasonic 12VHPWR cable unless your PSU has the newer 16-pin native support, which that model doesn’t.
 
Your best bet is to stick with the triple 8-pin to 12VHPWR adapter that came with your 4080 Super, or look into aftermarket custom cable makers like CableMod, but make sure they’re designed specifically for your PSU model. Using the wrong one with older units can be risky
 
