Will AMD Ever Beat Intel in Single Threaded Performance?
Thread starter
King_Potato
Start date
58 minutes ago
Will AMD Ever Beat Intel In Single Threaded Performance?
yes
Votes:
3
75.0%
no
Votes:
1
25.0%
Total voters
4
This poll will close:
Feb 19, 2020 at 6:21 PM
.
58 minutes ago
#1
K
King_Potato
n00b
Joined
May 4, 2018
Messages
34
What do you think and Why?
47 minutes ago
#2
T
trick0502
[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Apr 17, 2006
Messages
5,163
I think it is posible. When intel moves to 7/10nm they won’t be able to hit 5ghz single core (I think). If that happens amd has a chance.
30 minutes ago
#3
T
tom_ozahoski
Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 24, 2014
Messages
263
They already meet or beat Intel in all but the extreme top. If rumors are half true intel will have their hands full later this year.
