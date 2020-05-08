Will a DAC help a non audiophile ?

scoobert

scoobert

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2005
Messages
313
Since I am building a new computer and am going to try a couple different sound set ups, starting with dual klipsch promedia sets. Would it help at all to put a optical connection from the mobo to a DAC (maybe Modi 3) then a splitter to the 2 klipsch?

I game and listen to music only with speakers, no headphones or such.

Thanks for any input
Scoob
 
