WiFi router recommendation with shared usb hdd capability.

shadowlord
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2005
- Messages
- 3,082
I'm looking to replace my linksys E3000.
My apartment is 70m² and the router is located in the middle.
The replacement should have at least 2 ethenet ports plus decent Wifi coverage.
Additionally i'd like to directly connect a portable usb hdd ( WD elemtents 3tb) and access a shared folder from my win10 pc and firetvstick with kodi.
Write speeds on this share should be decent.
Not sure on a budget for a device like this.
thank you in advance for any recommendations.
