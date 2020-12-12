WiFi router recommendation with shared usb hdd capability.

I'm looking to replace my linksys E3000.

My apartment is 70m² and the router is located in the middle.

The replacement should have at least 2 ethenet ports plus decent Wifi coverage.
Additionally i'd like to directly connect a portable usb hdd ( WD elemtents 3tb) and access a shared folder from my win10 pc and firetvstick with kodi.
Write speeds on this share should be decent.

Not sure on a budget for a device like this.

thank you in advance for any recommendations.
 
