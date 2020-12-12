WiFi router recommendation with shared usb hdd capability.

I'm looking to replace my linksys E3000.



My apartment is 70m² and the router is located in the middle.



The replacement should have at least 2 ethenet ports plus decent Wifi coverage.

Additionally i'd like to directly connect a portable usb hdd ( WD elemtents 3tb) and access a shared folder from my win10 pc and firetvstick with kodi.

Write speeds on this share should be decent.



Not sure on a budget for a device like this.



thank you in advance for any recommendations.