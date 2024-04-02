WiFi Printer Networking Question

Nobu said: The powerline adapter probably is on a separate subnet and is doing it's own dhcp. I think you'd have to use the same subnet, disable dhcp on the extender, and change some other settings so clients get their IP from your router...but I haven't done that before.



If they are on different subnets, you won't be able to auto-detect the printer, but you may be able to manually enter the IP address. Click to expand...

Well, 2 laptops can detect the printer, but it seems to be a range issue when trying to detect the printer initially. When I moved the laptop from my room (where it could not see the printer) closer to the printer, it automatically detected the printer. So I would think that when I move the laptop back to my room that I would lose connection to the printer, but I don't. I can now print from my room. This doesn't really make sense to me. The only device I have left that I want to connect to the printer is my desktop PC but it has no WiFi in it and I don't exactly wanna unplug it and move it closer to the printer to maybe establish that initial connection?