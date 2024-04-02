WiFi Printer Networking Question

I have an EPSON ET-2850 WiFi Printer which is located on the opposite side of the house from my router.
I want all of the computers in my home to be able to access the printer so I bought a TP-Link Powerline WiFi Extender AV1000.
For testing purposes, I positioned a laptop halfway between my router and the printer. The laptop was able to see the printer and successfully print.
However, my desktop PC (which is across the other side of the house from the printer in a room near my router) can't detect the printer. My desktop is wired, not on WiFi but I don't imagine that should make a difference?
I also tested a second laptop in my room and it could not see the printer either....BUT when I moved this laptop closer to the printer (where the other laptop is), I was able to detect the printer, I can now successfully print from my room. So this seems to indicate a range issue upon establishing an initial connection?
Any idea how I can get my desktop PC to detect the printer?
EDIT: I solved the problem.
I want all of the computers in my home to be able to access the printer so I bought a TP-Link Powerline WiFi Extender AV1000.
For testing purposes, I positioned a laptop halfway between my router and the printer. The laptop was able to see the printer and successfully print.
However, my desktop PC (which is across the other side of the house from the printer in a room near my router) can't detect the printer. My desktop is wired, not on WiFi but I don't imagine that should make a difference?
I also tested a second laptop in my room and it could not see the printer either....BUT when I moved this laptop closer to the printer (where the other laptop is), I was able to detect the printer, I can now successfully print from my room. So this seems to indicate a range issue upon establishing an initial connection?
Any idea how I can get my desktop PC to detect the printer?
EDIT: I solved the problem.
Last edited:
As an Amazon Associate, HardForum may earn from qualifying purchases.