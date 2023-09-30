Wifi 6e Question

T

The Cobra

2[H]4U
Joined
Jun 19, 2003
Messages
3,153
SO we are a test site for Sophos at my school where I serve as IT Admin as well as teach computer sci. We have been testing the new 420AP-6e (two of them) The company gave them to us to keep. They also donated two brand new ones to the school as well since the two test units were no longer supported. The 420ap's don't have all of their features fully active and will update over the next 6 months to one year. They do have basic features ready to go such as connection and fully cloud enabled.

This is how I currently have it rigged. Seems to get great coverage around the house. But not seeing any big speed diffs on my 6e devices (ipad pro w/6e) and lenovo WS Laptop with AX chipset on it. Getting around 750mb. Older devices act just as fine as before. Any suggestion on channel setup tp produce faster speeds? All other aspects of wifi are great.

WIFI.png
 
Are you testing simultaneously or one at a time? A quick read says wifi 6 is more about increasing total network speed than for any one client (although it does bring improved encoding to 2.4 GHz which ac didn't, so you might see a significant improvement when your wifi6 devices are too far out for 5/6 GHz)
 
toast0 said:
Are you testing simultaneously or one at a time? A quick read says wifi 6 is more about increasing total network speed than for any one client (although it does bring improved encoding to 2.4 GHz which ac didn't, so you might see a significant improvement when your wifi6 devices are too far out for 5/6 GHz)
Click to expand...

I have one AP at one end of the house and the other AP at the other end of the house both connected via cat 6e ethernet that goes into a 2.5 switch and then intoi a 2.5gb firewall. Just don't know much about wifi 6.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top