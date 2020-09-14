WIFI 6 for gaming?

Blackstone
I am considering moving my rig upstairs which would mean I would need to use wifi instead of ethernet. I have a Wifi 6 router from Xfinity. My question is whether Wifi 6 is sufficient for reasonably competitive gaming. I am not a competitive gamer, but do not want to add noticeable lag either.
Is anyone currently using Wifi 6 for their desktop rig and if so what do you think?
