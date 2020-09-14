WIFI 6 for gaming?

Wifi can be hit or miss when gaming. Depending on the signal and what frequency the router is running it will induce lag into the network packets. Depending on what game you are running and the way the netcode is programmed can also play into this. I avoid wifi like the plague when gaming just because I like to avoid any kind of latency issues that can be had while using it. However the majority of the population will never even know the difference. Give it a shot and report your findings. just my 2C's