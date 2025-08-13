Wi Fi range question

I own a house in the country, with a guest house 300 feet away. I have set up mesh with one unit downstairs and another upstairs facing the other building. Sometimes the signal is good, sometimes it is spotty and miserable due to distance and in the winter, heavy rain and/or snow. I am using two Wi Fi 6 units as a base. I am looking for suggestions to get better reception at the far end.

I have just had the idea that maybe I can use my third currently unused router in mesh and just put it at the far end...comments? I am looking at getting an external antenna for the far end, using it's own router but the $200.00 or more cost is something I can't handle. I have tried moving all of the home units multiple times with no luck. I would even buy another brand used router is something was FAMOUS for distance. I am looking to run a PC, and a 4K tv at the other end so I need to only get a stable 50meg connection.

Ideas Please?