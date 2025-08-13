  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Wi Fi range question

I own a house in the country, with a guest house 300 feet away. I have set up mesh with one unit downstairs and another upstairs facing the other building. Sometimes the signal is good, sometimes it is spotty and miserable due to distance and in the winter, heavy rain and/or snow. I am using two Wi Fi 6 units as a base. I am looking for suggestions to get better reception at the far end.
I have just had the idea that maybe I can use my third currently unused router in mesh and just put it at the far end...comments? I am looking at getting an external antenna for the far end, using it's own router but the $200.00 or more cost is something I can't handle. I have tried moving all of the home units multiple times with no luck. I would even buy another brand used router is something was FAMOUS for distance. I am looking to run a PC, and a 4K tv at the other end so I need to only get a stable 50meg connection.
Ideas Please?
 
5ghz is going to suck going through external walls and siding and insulation. 2.4 has a better chance but you may not get the bandwidth you may want. I would put your mesh points one in the house and 2nd in the guest house as close as you can to each other.

Unifi LR access points do great for distance, i usually maintain wifi on my phone mowing my 2 acre yard.

Could also get a waterproof box to put a router outside if you want to save a little, it is at least less material to go through (get plastic of course).

300ft+ through two sets of external walls is asking a lot.
 
