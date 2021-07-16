Why would my computer be pulling 2 ip addresses?

Deadjasper
Linux Mint Cinnamon 20.2
Just noticed this box WITH ONE NETWORK INTERFACE is pulling 2 different ip addresses from my PfSense router. Both addresses are in the same subnet. Don't really understand how this can be. I think it might have started when I upgraded to 20.2. Not sure.
Edit: Just shut down the box and both ip's disappeared. Restarted it and both ip's reappeared.
