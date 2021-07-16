Why would my computer be pulling 2 ip addresses?

D

Deadjasper

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 28, 2001
Messages
1,992
Linux Mint Cinnamon 20.2

Just noticed this box WITH ONE NETWORK INTERFACE is pulling 2 different ip addresses from my PfSense router. Both addresses are in the same subnet. Don't really understand how this can be. I think it might have started when I upgraded to 20.2. Not sure.

Edit: Just shut down the box and both ip's disappeared. Restarted it and both ip's reappeared. :confused:
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top