So I heard there's a new update to ETH which will solve many issue's and give the value of ETH a boost, but it appears that miners are greedy and would rather sabotage ETH *for educational purposes they say* to protest that they don't like the upgrade because they don't get as much money anymore... why don't they get off their a$$ and find a new job instead of whining and being greedy and making everyone else suffer? it's like they want to suck ETH dry and don't care about it's future.