Why would a non-active GPU be showing activity?

I have a laptop (Dell precision 3510). Normally I used the integrated Intell HD530 video. However, in GPU-z I often see activity on the discrete Radeon R9 M360. It's not all the time - sometimes it's some constant nominal amount. But here it is using the GPU and increasing the GPU temp above the CPU.



If it's not in use, I'd think it ought to be clocked at zero with zero % utilization. But, it's doing this. What's the deal here? I'm suspecting some kind of mining GPU trojan, but... av scans produce nothing.



The clock speed and util% pulse up to some speed determined by power profile (or unplugging the laptop).