Why ultrawide when 4K+custom res is possible?

OK, I did some tests. This method actually works well. Finally I was able to get Deus Ex running decent on my 4K set and it looks great.The performance gains are huge versus 4K native, and the letter-boxing doesn't diminish the experience too much. I mean, it's less screen real-estate, sure, but you gain some FOV so it's a trade-off.The down-side is that you then have to deal with ultra widescreen compatibility issues like you would with Surround/Eyefinity or Ultra-Wide monitors (stretched HUDs, UI glitches, incorrect FOV or aspect ratio, etc.).It also took me a while to get a custom resolution to work. Tried a bunch of different resolutions around 4K, but none of them were giving me anything but a black screen. Did try 1920x820 @ 60Hz, and that worked fine, so I knew I could do custom resolutions, but they weren't working higher. Finally I tried a 4K res at 50Hz and that worked (specifically 3840x1640 @ 50Hz) on my Samsung KU6300. Honestly 50Hz looks fine to me, and maybe even smoother than 60Hz but that might just be placebo on my part.I'm not sure I would play every game like this. I kind of like 16:9, and one of the reasons I even bought a 4K TV to use as a monitor was to avoid all the multi-monitor software glitches on Nvidia Surround. But this honestly may be the better choice over a Surround setup. While you get more pixels with Surround, and a wider FOV, a lot of those pixels are wasted as you can barely see the outer limits. And 3 monitors is *way* more intensive graphically, meaning you either have to buy better hardware, turn settings down, or both. Not to mention, looking at those bezels. And, finally, the cost of 3 high-res monitors will likely be more than 1 TV (I paid $500 for the Samsung KU6300 I'm using). This virtual 21:9 trick seems like a more economical choice, and maybe better quality as well.In term of comparing to ultra-wides, well you have the same cons (i.e. flaky software support) but you can easily switch back to 16:9 for games that work better at that ratio. So this seems like the best of both worlds.