Why ultrawide? Curved?

I am currently in a rare situation where I have parts enough to build a second pc. I personally use a 55' wasabi mango ips(yea, I have had it for years), and have not used anything less than 42 inches for 12 years or more. My office, I use that term loosely, is small and I want to set up a second small desk with the second pc and a 32 inch monitor. I would like this monitor to be sub $300, sub $200 dollars would be even better. Desired specs would be at least 120hz rr, freesync, ips, 1440p and decent response time.

Looking at amazon the choices seem endless. Is there a benefit to a 32 inch ultrawide? I cant see any reason to have a curved screen unless its huge. Looking for some advice on something that will last a while.
 
Some people like the seamlessness of one display over multiple monitors. However, there can be technical difficulties.... and my friends that have them are disappointed by the overall resolution (dpi) and brightness, etc...

I'm not saying somebody can't make a great double wide/ultra wide monitor.... but the ones I've seen at work stink.
 
I think to get a decent ultra wide with your desired specs, you are going to have to spend at least triple your stated budget.
 
