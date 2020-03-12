Why ultrawide? Curved?

I am currently in a rare situation where I have parts enough to build a second pc. I personally use a 55' wasabi mango ips(yea, I have had it for years), and have not used anything less than 42 inches for 12 years or more. My office, I use that term loosely, is small and I want to set up a second small desk with the second pc and a 32 inch monitor. I would like this monitor to be sub $300, sub $200 dollars would be even better. Desired specs would be at least 120hz rr, freesync, ips, 1440p and decent response time.



Looking at amazon the choices seem endless. Is there a benefit to a 32 inch ultrawide? I cant see any reason to have a curved screen unless its huge. Looking for some advice on something that will last a while.