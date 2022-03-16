Why though.. Windows 11 "Shell Infrastructure Host" high CPU usage

So.. does anyone know why Windows 11 keeps doing this (if you use the photos app) then even after you close it, I have 10%~ CPU usage from "Shell Infrastructure Host" process.. which shows "Very High" power usage as well... logging out and back in will stop it ..until you use the Photos app again then it happens again... Anyways if anyone knows anything about this and especially how to stop it that would be great... i tried updating all the store apps and windows update obviously but that hasn't helped.... looking at it now again 4~hrs after the photo app was last open and "Shell Infrastructure Host" process is just sitting at ~10% CPU...??? I have read a bunch of post about the issue and none that seem to say how to fix it, other than logging off / back on or rebooting.


When its CPU usage is high, download and run Process Explorer, then find sihost.exe in the list that corresponds to the instance that has the high CPU usage. I presume there will only be one instance.

If it has a parent process, such as svchost.exe, double click the parent and let us know what the 'Command line' value is. This tell us whether there's a service that spawned the sihost.exe instance and what that service is.

Next, double click the sihost.exe process in question, go to the Threads tab, sort the threads by CPU, double click the thread consuming the most CPU, select Copy All, and paste the thread stack here.

Some thread is stuck in a loop but we need to figure out which and why.
 
