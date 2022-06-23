Why switch to Comcast X1?

So my wife and I are very happy with our old non-X1 system. But I had to replace the set top box a few months ago, and the store rep did a hard sell on me. Told me that the old boxes are long out of production, etc. etc. Try to FUD me big time. [Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt. Used by lots of sales people.]
So my wife is happy recording more shows than there are hours in the day or even week. But the hard drive is still only 25% full. I know that all those recordings will be lost if switch to X1. So can someone help me to understand exactly why I need to switch to X1. Or more accurately, why Comcast wants me to switch to X1.
