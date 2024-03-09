Why such big difference in outdoor camera price?

I've had 4 of the Blink v3 cameras & 2x doorbells for over a year now, and they are still running just fine on the lithium batteries that came with them. They claim they will last 2 years under normal use, so we'll see how that goes...I have my footage stored on a flash drive attached to the Sync module also, nottaproblemo....and I get an alert on my phone whenever motion is detected, which I can immediately see as a live view (with 2-way audio) or wait to look at later from the drive. And I have them conntected to a separate, hardware-based firewalled networking system from our other networks, with their own UPS & backup power supply, so security of the footage is not a concern IHO...However, I won't and never, ever will buy a bag of fried dog poo from AliE, let alone anything else