Why Paid VPN is Preferable Over Free VPN?

When you're on the internet, you're giving 'someone' all of your data.If you're using, say Spectrum (replace with whatever ISP), they have all of your user and browser data (and so do basically all the server providers. Amazon AWS, Google and all of the major players with site trackers that are exchanging services of data, Facebook, Instagram, etc).Enter the VPN, the VPN is the intermediary which makes it so no end point has all of your user data.The problem? Now the VPN knows everything you do instead of the ISP or other endpoint sites that are logging all of your information.So, why pay for service? Other than speed the major issue is 'trust'. Any free VPN service isn't doing it out of the goodness of their own heart. The point is, your data has value. Free services are selling your data. So in addition to not being secure (as in the police or anyone else who files a data request will likely get it filled nearly immediately) they're selling your data likely to as many possible suitors as they can get. Not just once, but of course multiple times.The other issue is of course whether or not the paid service you are on is secure. Because it's not as if there is anything from selling your data or doing anything unsavory either. ExpressVPN as an example was recently sold to Kape. Which is questionable in terms of security and privacy.So, in short, if you're privacy AND security concerned then getting a VPN, even a paid one isn't an easy proposition. And this is setting aside other issues such as total cost as well as speed.I used Express before the buyout in 2019-2020, and they had a bunch of problems. Just being glitchy and a not-great user experience. I went ahead and got a 36month subscription to Nord, and basically it's really similar to the Express experience I had, but I will note that they have been improving their software regularly and I do notice that I'm having fewer and fewer problems.However, both of those above services while offering the best speeds have, not the best track records. To get a really good VPN, you're likely looking at either something you've built yourself, or from an organization that more or less focuses on security, privacy, and pledges to never sell your data and fight all law enforcement agencies.I do have them for easy peace of mind though. And I use Little Snitch on top of that for additional cookie and connection management.