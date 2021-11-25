Why Paid VPN is Preferable Over Free VPN?

Hello,
I thought about getting VPN subscription but used some of VPN's free services. I am not sure what speeds are good or poor but I got around 2-5MB/s on some of them. On others I would get twice of that.
Do I still need paid subscription if I want to use VPN for online banking and surfing on darkweb? I don't watch Netflix and I torrent rarely. Anything I am missing in terms of paid membetship benefits?
I heard that free VPN is not really free and I am the product. Sounds like defeats the purpose of using VPN in the first place? Would they less reluctantly give away private information of client who uses free service over client who pays?
Thanks
