Why not sell 3090?

Most threads I see people say the 3090 is still perfectly fine, which it is of course -- but it also looks like my 3090FE would go for $900+ on ebay, which is still $800 after fees. Maybe 'only' $700 on forum like this.

Even with the 40 series being considered overpriced, is a $1000 4080 Super not a great upgrade over a 3090 for 200-300 dollars?

I guess 200-300 dollars used to be the entire price of a decent graphics card so the numbers are all scaled out of whack, but the 3090 is 3+ years old at this point and looks like its 30% slower or more than the 4080 series.

If I could easily sell my 3090 without being scammed on ebay I think I'd upgrade to a 4080 Super in a heartbeat.
 
A lot of 3080 and 3090 cards suffered "cheap parts" problems due to covid. Over the last year, some have failed. Gigabyte and Asus are most affected. This is why a lot of them are getting sold.
 
I think a lot of people are trying to sell their 30 series cards, but the prices they're asking most people won't pay and the prices people will pay they don't want to give them up for. Personally I won't pay more than 450 for a 3080Ti and 500 for a 3090. Not only are they 3 years old at this point but I can get a brand new 4070 Super that matches their gaming performance, consumes half the power and has a more robust feature set for $600. I guess my point is, you can't easily sell it for $700. Perhaps before Supers were a thing you could have, but not so much anymore, especially with inventory not really being a problem. Since they've lost so much value at this point, it makes sense for a lot of people to hang on to them if performing adequately.
 
Oh I agree, but from recent sale prices it looks like they go for more for whatever reason. Certainly only getting 5-600 for the 30xx makes the math worse. Probably wouldn't go through the trouble then!
 
Not really sure about ebay, but if you check out the FS forum here, you'll see people asking for $6-700 for these cards having a hard time finding buyers.

3080 for $400 been bumping since 1/13
3080 with waterblock for $500 recently posted, I expect this asking price to drop significantly
3070ti ~ $400 shipped this was from January of LAST year, who knows what the asking price was then but without a significant drop it'll still be up in 2025
3080Ti for $645 been bumped since December of 2022

I'd be pretty shocked if anyone on this forum would pay $700 for a 3090 today. You'd have to find that special buyer who needs 24GB of VRAM but only requires 4070 Ti level performance from the GPU.
 
Basically this.

Also with certain pricing it's tough to gauge eBay, just because so much of it ends up in scams of either the seller or buyer. I would also closely pay attention to averages and check to see information on the buyers.

An overpriced "sold" listing from a scam artist isn't real. To use eBay, you must do some due diligence and sift out what is real and what isn't.

Anyway, yes to reaffirm I think you'd have a hard time getting $600 from a real buyer on a 3090.
 
You Americans have it soooo lucky. I don't think you realize it - unless you talk to ppl in other countries - for instance, your neighbour to the north! You know, $700 USD converts to $940 CAD. In Canada, most used 3090s are listed well above that. $940 would be considered a 'good deal!' LOL! Outrageous, huh?!? Not too long ago, a good price was $900 CAD - but, I rarely see that. It is part of the reason, I abandoned looking for a used 3090 - the warranty probably has, at best - 1 year left? You want me to pay $1k CAD for a 3090 - that gets pretty hot - dunno what's going on with the thermal pads/at the back and it might have transient spikes - and 4070s/4070 Ti used are around the same price?!?

I guess ppl think the higher vram makes it so special you can price it that high? I dunno.... I don't get it - or is the AI stuff gaining momentum? It's in the last two or three months the used/asking prices have skyrocketed.... so, I started looking at 4070 Tis, now new 4070 Ti Supers and used 4080s (although, they're priced higher than I want - some of the prices I find are competitive with used 3090s - which is pretty insane.). E.g. 3090 - $1000-$1200; 4080 - $1300.

I agree with the ebay stuff you said but I rarely look at ebay - since, the choices are much worse - and ppl don't a) want to ship from the USA and b) there's crazy high import fees and taxes if you buy something from the USA. The good part is that Ebay covers you as a seller and/or buyer in the event someone got scammed?
 
Why not just list your 3090 locally (wherever that is) - with the used market sites - and yes, you will have to deal with low-ballers and all that - but, at least that way - you keep all you get - no fees/taxes - right?

Then, you get to use that $$ towards whatever 4080 Super you find (in stock) and have full warranty. The 3090 seems to have retained/gained some value for some reason - at least, in my country - maybe it's not happening there - but, it probably has enough to offer a good chunk of $$ back towards your 4080 Super - which will offer more performance, at a lower power consumption and less heat - I think it's a logical thing to do and advantageous - it's worth doing, imho - i.e. worth the hassle.

I like 3090s, too, btw - I was looking for them not too long ago - good cards - ppl need vram for reasons - and with the only gpus with that much - 3090, 4090, 7900 xtx - you have to turn to workstation cards if you don't get one of those 3 - I guess the 3090 has retained value in recent months.
 
Yeah it's not a bad trade for sure. But typically if you bought the 3090 you did so for the vram. And the 4080 is 16gb so you're going down quite a bit on that.
 
Yep - tough call - it just depends if you need the vram - if you decide to do AI stuff - I have read that you need vram - and 3090s might be better to have. Some complicated rendering tasks need the vram, sometimes video editing - I think 8k (although, I'm not sure the specifics) - but, if you already know that whatever you do - takes less than 16gb of vram - then you have a 24gb card that isn't utilizing all the vram - all of its potential and the 4080 Super would be a significant upgrade for everything else?

The other thing to consider is the 3090 - only has, at best 1yr warranty left - so, the resell value SHOULD drop a little bit soon because of that - no? The ppl desperate for the vram - for those above tasks might take a chance on a gpu with no warranty left - but, it might be something to keep in mind?
 
They will drop regardless of warranty if nothing else changes really. Most people who buy cards don't even inquire about it because by now it's almost expired or already has.
 
Problem with looking at recent used values of 3090 (regardless of market) is the 40x0 Super series is too new to have impacted those used values. 4080 Super at $1000USD instead of $1200USD is going to force used values lower on stuff like 3080Ti and 3090 since the relative value of those used cards has to drop in line with what you get on the Super cards (especially 4080S). This will take a couple weeks to flush out until buyers (who actually want to sell) adjust used prices down. There will always be unrealistic fools wondering why their overpriced cards are sitting for months/year.

For local stuff on Marketplace/CL, just message the high price sellers with a realistic price, some will bite if they want to move their card.
 
Depend on the tax, could it end up $400 ? 4080 super and a new warranty is a nice upgrade for sure.

But how many $1000 4080 super is it to buy in the wild, once it is possible to buy, 3090 will get harder to sales to their high price.
 
A quick look through the completed sales I'm seeing several listings that used the same main photo but different sellers. Also one that just recently sold for over $900 had been sold by the same seller in December. So either scam as well or buyers aren't really paying for them. I'm sure there are some use cases with the availability of the NvLink and more VRAM, but imagine most people would have just used $900 toward a 4000 series card, more so with the Supers out now with lower price points anyway.
 
Selling on eBay is a risk. All it takes is one scammer to file an item not as described and you will be in a world of pain.
Buyers can file a credit card dispute which will charge a dispute fee if you lose. Typically $10 to $35.
EBay fees are ~13.25%.
Shipping is expensive for a 3090 - weight / size + packaging + insurance.
If the shipment is damaged, etc. you will need help from the buyer to file an insurance claim. For example pictures of the damaged shipment.
If you receive $600 or more in gross payouts in a year you will receive a 1099-K.
Ebay doesn't give a crap about many scam listings. I've reported several listings and they never get removed. But eBay does tend to remove listings from 0 feedback sellers, probably using a scam detection algorithm.
 
