Why not sell 3090?

Most threads I see people say the 3090 is still perfectly fine, which it is of course -- but it also looks like my 3090FE would go for $900+ on ebay, which is still $800 after fees. Maybe 'only' $700 on forum like this.
Even with the 40 series being considered overpriced, is a $1000 4080 Super not a great upgrade over a 3090 for 200-300 dollars?
I guess 200-300 dollars used to be the entire price of a decent graphics card so the numbers are all scaled out of whack, but the 3090 is 3+ years old at this point and looks like its 30% slower or more than the 4080 series.
If I could easily sell my 3090 without being scammed on ebay I think I'd upgrade to a 4080 Super in a heartbeat.
