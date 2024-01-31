Why not sell 3090?

WilyKit said: Not really sure about ebay, but if you check out the FS forum here, you'll see people asking for $6-700 for these cards having a hard time finding buyers.



3080 for $400 been bumping since 1/13

3080 with waterblock for $500 recently posted, I expect this asking price to drop significantly

3070ti ~ $400 shipped this was from January of LAST year, who knows what the asking price was then but without a significant drop it'll still be up in 2025

3080Ti for $645 been bumped since December of 2022



I'd be pretty shocked if anyone on this forum would pay $700 for a 3090 today. You'd have to find that special buyer who needs 24GB of VRAM but only requires 4070 Ti level performance from the GPU. Click to expand...

You Americans have it soooo lucky. I don't think you realize it - unless you talk to ppl in other countries - for instance, your neighbour to the north! You know, $700 USD converts to $940 CAD. In Canada, most used 3090s are listed well above that. $940 would be considered a 'good deal!' LOL! Outrageous, huh?!? Not too long ago, a good price was $900 CAD - but, I rarely see that. It is part of the reason, I abandoned looking for a used 3090 - the warranty probably has, at best - 1 year left? You want me to pay $1k CAD for a 3090 - that gets pretty hot - dunno what's going on with the thermal pads/at the back and it might have transient spikes - and 4070s/4070 Ti used are around the same price?!?I guess ppl think the higher vram makes it so special you can price it that high? I dunno.... I don't get it - or is the AI stuff gaining momentum? It's in the last two or three months the used/asking prices have skyrocketed.... so, I started looking at 4070 Tis, now new 4070 Ti Supers and used 4080s (although, they're priced higher than I want - some of the prices I find are competitive with used 3090s - which is pretty insane.). E.g. 3090 - $1000-$1200; 4080 - $1300.I agree with the ebay stuff you said but I rarely look at ebay - since, the choices are much worse - and ppl don't a) want to ship from the USA and b) there's crazy high import fees and taxes if you buy something from the USA. The good part is that Ebay covers you as a seller and/or buyer in the event someone got scammed?