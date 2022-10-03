Why is Nvidia better than AMD for video editing?

Peat Moss

Limp Gawd
Joined
Oct 6, 2009
Messages
411
The consensus sees to be that Nvidia is better (or at least faster) than AMD for video editing. I was just curious about why that is? The mechanics of it. Is it the clock speed? The cuda cores? The drivers? etc.

I don't game, but would rather support AMD than the greedy green team.

So, even though AMD is not as good as Nvidia, what kind of specs should I look for in an AMD card that would provide a decent video editing experience? Number of stream processors? ROPs? Clock speed?
 
