Why is Nvidia better than AMD for video editing?

The consensus sees to be that Nvidia is better (or at least faster) than AMD for video editing. I was just curious about why that is? The mechanics of it. Is it the clock speed? The cuda cores? The drivers? etc.



I don't game, but would rather support AMD than the greedy green team.



So, even though AMD is not as good as Nvidia, what kind of specs should I look for in an AMD card that would provide a decent video editing experience? Number of stream processors? ROPs? Clock speed?