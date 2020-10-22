Why is my pc shutting off?

R

Ryan Young

Oct 21, 2020
3
My gaming pc is shutting off when I’m in a game. I play war zone on medium/ high settings also I’m having to play at a lower FPS rate so it won’t shut off. There are a couple of videos on YouTube saying that it could be the cpu cooler.
Here are my specs:
Ryzen 5 1600 with stock cooler
Asrock b450 pro 4 motherboard
16 gb ram
Asus 1070 turbo 8gb gpu
1 tb of hard drive
256 boot drive
What is wrong with my pc?
 
K

kennyluu87

Mar 4, 2020
100
Auto shut down could be a number of reasons. But if it's only shutting down while you are playing games. This is a good indicator that your power supply unit may be the cause. Either the PSU isn't rated or supplying enough power for when the computer needs it or the PSU is faulty. What's your PSU wattage?
 
