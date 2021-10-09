Why is my GPU running x8?

I have a z490 mobo with 11700k and.my GPU is stuck at x8. I have a nvme as boot and a 2tb nvme as games drive and X1 sound card. I thought z490 would have enough pcie lanes to still run x16 on GPU and I haven't set any alter.configs to run nvme as pci. So what could cause this to happen? I have seen it run x16 in the setup I have. Ghost GPU? Ghost nvme? Something is eating my pci lanes I know I have enough lanes with lanes to spare with this setup.