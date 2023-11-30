Why is it nearly impossible to find a monitor as good as the MacBook Pro's screen?

I have a MacBook Pro 14" and the screen is absolutely amazing. Black levels are awesome, blooming is practically unnoticeable, goes up to 1600 nits for HDR content, supports Dolby Vision, and color accuracy is excellent. Why is it so hard (or nearly impossible) to find a similar quality MiniLED monitor for PC use?
However, the one thing that the MacBook Pro 14" screen does not do well is pixel response time.
