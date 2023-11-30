Why is it nearly impossible to find a monitor as good as the MacBook Pro's screen?

I have a MacBook Pro 14" and the screen is absolutely amazing. Black levels are awesome, blooming is practically unnoticeable, goes up to 1600 nits for HDR content, supports Dolby Vision, and color accuracy is excellent. Why is it so hard (or nearly impossible) to find a similar quality MiniLED monitor for PC use?

Because OLED. And OLED blows MiniLED outta the water... sorta... well least enough that we aren't likely going to see many manufactures push mini-LED much farther. At least not to the same sorta density as 2500 dimming zones on a 14" screen.

Display Ninja looks like they maintain a decent list of Mini-LED monitors.. But there is nothing going for the density of your laptops screen. And we may never see it. It's more complicated to build and harder to tune than just using OLED.

https://www.displayninja.com/mini-led-monitor-list/
 
