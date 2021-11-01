Why is crypto so complicated?

Morlock

No cursing in thread titles.
My God, all I want to do is buy some goddamned Shiba Inu. Can't I throw my $100 down the toilet without getting a PHD first?

I created an account on binance. I linked up a transfer method. I put in $100. I bought $100 worth of bitcoin, which immediately started losing value (lol), of course. But apparently the world's goddamned most popular crypto isn't good enough for this shitty new crypto I want to buy or swap for or whatever the fuck I have to do to waste my cash.

Obviously I've never done anything like this and have no fucking clue what I'm doing. Anyone feel like helping the handicapped guy?
 
sabrewolf732

Morlock said:
My God, all I want to do is buy some goddamned Shiba Inu. Can't I throw my $100 down the toilet without getting a PHD first?

I created an account on binance. I linked up a transfer method. I put in $100. I bought $100 worth of bitcoin, which immediately started losing value (lol), of course. But apparently the world's goddamned most popular crypto isn't good enough for this shitty new crypto I want to buy or swap for or whatever the fuck I have to do to waste my cash.

Obviously I've never done anything like this and have no fucking clue what I'm doing. Anyone feel like helping the handicapped guy?
Metamask was easier for me, basically sent some ETH to metamask wallet to buy SHIBA. Watch out for gas fees.
 
blackmomba

There are only 6 markets for SHIB on Binance.
USDT, BUSD, EUR, TRY, BRL and AUD

You have to have one of these on 6 counter currencies in order to buy SHIB on Binance.

THis part isnt much different than trading regular currencies
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

I used Coinbase to convert some of my BTC (mined through Nicehash) into SHIB and it was easy enough. Also, SHIB $30 CAD became $72 CAD for a beautiful brief moment of time.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Morlock said:
My God, all I want to do is buy some goddamned Shiba Inu. Can't I throw my $100 down the toilet without getting a PHD first?

I created an account on binance. I linked up a transfer method. I put in $100. I bought $100 worth of bitcoin, which immediately started losing value (lol), of course. But apparently the world's goddamned most popular crypto isn't good enough for this shitty new crypto I want to buy or swap for or whatever the fuck I have to do to waste my cash.

Obviously I've never done anything like this and have no fucking clue what I'm doing. Anyone feel like helping the handicapped guy?
Already been covered, but before you buy a coin you can see all the items that you can purchase it with by searching.

For example, I use Kucoin to buy shib and on there I can only use USDT. Dead giveaway is the SHIB/USDT heading.

If I could purchase with BTC it would say SHIB/BTC.
 
