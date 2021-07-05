why is AMD always behind on video decoding support? if decoding is a separate module?

vega 8 came out around the same time as nvidia's 10 series.



my gtx1060 supports vp9 decode at 8k60

whereas the vega 8 maxes out at 8k30 vp9 decode support.



Seems to be the same deal with the RDNA2.

nvidia and Intel Rocket Lake Xe support 8k60 AV1 decoding, whereas the RDNA2 tops out at 8k30.



is it that difficult to stay up to date?





you're probably thinking 8k, who cares.

but still. 8k TVs might become mainstream by 2026.

Gotta watch that 8K60 hi-fi porn