Why IBM chose the 8088.

https://www.pcmag.com/news/why-the-ibm-pc-used-an-intel-8088
A little nostalgia piece for some of the older readers here.
My first computer was an IBM 8088 running Dos and Norton Commander.
I can still remember the disk holder filled with pirated copies of games some door-to-door salesman would sell, and the stacks of photocopied instruction booklets for them.
Simpler times.
