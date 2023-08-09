Why doesn't Apple bring Dynamic Island to MacBook Pro?

Who wants Dynamic Island in MacBook Pro 16

  • I want Dynamic Island

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • I don't want Dynamic Island

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • I am not sure

    Votes: 1 16.7%
  • Total voters
    6
M

maverick786us

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 24, 2006
Messages
2,062
Though I am not a big fan of Dynamic Island, but I find that feature really amazing, though I don't own an iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Apple did a great job by implementing camera notch on M1 MacBook Pro series. What I don't understand is why Apple doesn't bring Dynamic Island to MacBook Pro? After its success in iPhone Pro 14 Pro Max, they could have implemented this feature in M2 MacBook Pro.
 
I won’t be surprised if Apple does, it’s just a question of adapting to a computer display and the thickness of the lid. Maybe for the M3 models?
 
I think the Dynamic Island is dumb already, I'd prefer not to see it on Mac's and iPad's. I'd rather have a slightly larger bezel.
 
Stugots said:
I think the Dynamic Island is dumb already, I'd prefer not to see it on Mac's and iPad's. I'd rather have a slightly larger bezel.
They replaced the top bezel with the camera notch, thus taking away some part of the full screen. If they replace it with some tablet hole to add dynamic island feature, how much will it affect the full screen apps? Yes I realized that MacBook's don't receive notifications like iPhones, so expanding the island will be less significance
 
Last edited:
