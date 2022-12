Luke M said: Most SSDs are internally SLC/TLC or SLC/QLC (the SLC being used for a write cache). So why not allow the SSD to be formatted as 100% SLC? Should be a simple matter of firmware, yes? Click to expand...

That would drastically reduce the capacity, and MOST SSDs will operate as SLC until the current workload exceeds the SLC cache, which would be the capacity of the "SLC formatted drive" anyway. I think you could format the SSD to be 1/4th the maximum size and get nearly identical results as a special SLC mode.