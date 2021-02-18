Who is still heavily using optical media ?

Who is still heavily using optical media ?

  • Heavily using them to store data, mainly blu-rays

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • Have a burner for occasional tests

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • Only have a DVD/blu ray reader for occasional use

    Votes: 2 33.3%

  • I have a DVD/blu ray reader that came with my computer but never use it

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • No DVD/blu ray in my computer

    Votes: 1 16.7%
  • Total voters
    6
K

kensiko

Weaksauce
Joined
Oct 5, 2011
Messages
115
I still love optical media for their long term durability in comparison to hard drives/flash memory. I still have a bunch of CD/DVDs that read just fine, they were copied to blu-rays. I also like the fact that it's read only. If you connect an old hard drive to your computer to restore a backup and have a virus, you could infect all files on your backup.

I hope one day they will get a new technology out for higher data density, but I'm afraid it's not going to happen anytime soon.
 
K

Kardonxt

2[H]4U
Joined
Apr 13, 2009
Messages
3,354
Where is the option for people who don't have an optical drive? A lot of modern cases don't even have bays for them anymore.

I use the one in my work laptop pretty much exclusively for burning OS ISOs and even then only a couple times a year.
 
D

Dan_D

Extremely [H]
Joined
Feb 9, 2002
Messages
57,719
I have a couple optical drives but they are in a random box of parts. I haven't used one in years.
 
K

kensiko

Weaksauce
Joined
Oct 5, 2011
Messages
115
Kardonxt said:
Where is the option for people who don't even have an optical drive? A lot of modern cases don't even have bays for them anymore.

I use the one in my work laptop pretty much exclusively for burning OS ISOs and even then only a couple times a year.
Click to expand...
added
 
X

XJJack

n00b
Joined
Jul 7, 2010
Messages
15
Still using floppies. I love having many boxes of them with sequenced for backups.
 
K

kensiko

Weaksauce
Joined
Oct 5, 2011
Messages
115
XJJack said:
Still using floppies. I love having many boxes of them with sequenced for backups.
Click to expand...
Optical media is not dead yet, they still sell the Playstation 5 with blu-ray reader and you can still buy a bunch of movies on optical
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top