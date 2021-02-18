Who is still heavily using optical media ?

I still love optical media for their long term durability in comparison to hard drives/flash memory. I still have a bunch of CD/DVDs that read just fine, they were copied to blu-rays. I also like the fact that it's read only. If you connect an old hard drive to your computer to restore a backup and have a virus, you could infect all files on your backup.



I hope one day they will get a new technology out for higher data density, but I'm afraid it's not going to happen anytime soon.