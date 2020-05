I'm building a rig for a friend and she wants it white themed in a Thermaltake Core P3 Snow. Having some trouble finding a white themed PSU at 650-850W. The only two I've found that I think have any hope of ever being restocked are the Corsair RMx White series and the PC Power & Cooling Silencer MkIII. I didn't expect the search to be so difficult.



If anyone has some recommendations, I'd could use some.