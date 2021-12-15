Which z690 D5 motherboard?

Soon to do a build for gaming and overclocking as I am starting to learn how to OC. But stuck trying to pick the best z690 DDR5 board.


The motherboard I had in mind currently are:

- ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F
- MSI Z690 CARBON OR FORCE

Which would be the better board for overall overclocking performance, full memory overclocking options and has a good bios?

Would I need any of these features below? Would it be a deal breaker if it didn’t have these features? Or can I still overclock to full potential without them?

- Post code display
- Clear CMOS button
 
