Which z690 D5 motherboard?

Soon to do a build for gaming and overclocking as I am starting to learn how to OC. But stuck trying to pick the best z690 DDR5 board.





The motherboard I had in mind currently are:



- ASUS ROG STRIX Z690-F

- MSI Z690 CARBON OR FORCE



Which would be the better board for overall overclocking performance, full memory overclocking options and has a good bios?



Would I need any of these features below? Would it be a deal breaker if it didn’t have these features? Or can I still overclock to full potential without them?



- Post code display

- Clear CMOS button