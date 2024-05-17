Which white fan has the most static pressure?

rabidz7
[H]ard|Gawd
Jul 24, 2014
1,333
The fan must be white and not have RGB.
theyre the chromax ones, but i think the might have been disco'd....I don’t see a white version of that fan
|Max Airflow
|83.63 CFM
|Max Static Pressure
|2.98 mm-H2O
|Sound Level
|6.9 - 28.9 dB(A)
Using the random Noctua tan is a fashion statement. Don't question it. It says "I use premium fans, not for decoration like a noob".I don’t see a white version of that fan