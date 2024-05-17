Which white fan has the most static pressure?

To my knowledge, Noctua has never made white fans as an everyday product.



For standard thickness: Thermaltake Toughfan 12 (its white and grey) or Be Quiet Silent Wings 4 Pro. Both perform very similarly. The Toughfan pushes slightly more air at low speeds and high speeds. But, is also slightly louder. Historically, I am a fan of Be Quiet's fans for noise and quality. However, Thermaltake's Toughfans are really dang good for performance and quality. I've had both versions of their 140 and love them. If you value noise over anything else, the Be Quiet is the best choice, when compared to the original Toughfan 12. and its also pure white. However, the Toughfan 12 is quite a bit lower cost.



Be Quiet has a non-pro version of the Silent Wings 4, which costs less. However, it performs a little worse and still costs more than the Toughfan 12.



If you want to try a thicker fan. Lian Li has a non-RGB version of the Lian Li UNI FAN P28. It pushes a fair bit more air than a Toughfan 12. But, is up to 2 decibels louder and its 28mm thick. I would pick the Toughfan or the Be Quiet.



If Thermaltake ever makes the Toughfan Pro in White, its better than the Lian Li, while being quieter, and still only 25mm thick.



all of these fans have been reviewed by Techpowerup.